In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Amg gle coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-