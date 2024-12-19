In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
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