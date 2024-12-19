In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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