Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, ...Read More

Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
₹1.64 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm700 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm469 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
3.0L AJD Turbocharged V64.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Driving Range
977 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds3.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, DOHC
Max Speed
234 Kmph295 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,02,1202,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,29,0002,35,00,000
RTO
21,07,62524,04,000
Insurance
6,64,9959,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,12,7285,76,942

