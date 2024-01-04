In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs 1.64 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. Range Rover Sport: 2993 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less