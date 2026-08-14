In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|9.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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