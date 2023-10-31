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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Maserati Quattroporte

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Quattroporte Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Quattroporte
BrandLand RoverMaserati
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 1.8 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.3 kmpl8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2979 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right Side
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild HybridF160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.9 metres
Front Tyres
22245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionFive-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionAluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
22285 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm3171 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesOptional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4411,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0001,80,00,000
RTO
14,53,0000
Insurance
5,70,9410
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2123,86,890

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