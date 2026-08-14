In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Maserati Ghibli, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Ghibli
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|-
|816
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
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