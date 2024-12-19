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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Lexus LM

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Lexus LM, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs LM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Lm
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Range--
Battery Capacity-44 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Rear Left View
Gear Shifter
Steering Controls
Front Right Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid2.5 Litres
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.9 metres
Front Tyres
22225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionDouble wishbone type
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMacPherson strut-type
Rear Tyres
22225 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm3000 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00-
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4412,39,95,763
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0002,10,00,000
RTO
14,53,00021,54,000
Insurance
5,70,9418,41,263
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2125,15,762

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