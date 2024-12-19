In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Lexus LM, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs LM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Lm
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|-