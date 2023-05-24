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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Lexus LC 500h

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Lexus LC 500h, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs LC 500h Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Lc 500h
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Range-1214
Battery Capacity-44 kwh
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LC 500h
Lexus LC 500h
Coupe
₹2.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Rear Left View
Upholstery Details
Gear Shifter
Configuration Selector Knob
Passenger View
Front Right Side
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Front Armrest
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Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.3
Front Tyres
22245 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMulti-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMulti-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
22275 / 35 R21
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Ground Clearance
216 mm140
Wheelbase
2997 mm2870
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4412,39,63,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0002,09,72,000
RTO
14,53,00021,51,200
Insurance
5,70,9418,40,184
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2125,15,077

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Latest Car & Bike News

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24 May 2023
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16 Sept 2023
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16 Apr 2026
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