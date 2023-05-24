In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Lexus LC 500h, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs LC 500h Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Lc 500h
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|1214
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-