In 2023 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2023 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs 64.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs 88.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D5 Inscription. Range Rover Evoque: 1998 cc engine, 14.71 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 v. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less