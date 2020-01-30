HT Auto
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
S
₹64.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.71-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
213180 Kmph
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
978.22418 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.54.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,39,32958,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
64,12,00055,90,000
RTO
8,07,84133,000
Insurance
2,18,9882,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,9001,26,087
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

