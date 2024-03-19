In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)