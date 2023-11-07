In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Volvo S60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs S60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|S60
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-