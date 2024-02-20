In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)