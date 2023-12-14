In 2023 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2023 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs 64.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. Range Rover Evoque: 1998 cc engine, 14.71 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less