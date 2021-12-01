In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
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