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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover evoque Fortuner legender
BrandLand RoverToyota
Price₹ 64.86 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range-1152 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Autobiography Petrol
₹64.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Max Speed
230 kmph190 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
R19265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll bar4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll barDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
R19265 / 60 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4371 mm4795 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm2745 mm
Height
1649 mm1835 mm
Width
1996 mm1855 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
146
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch8 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (ANCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Deep Garnet/EbonyDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Deep Garnet/EbonyMaroon / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,45,66949,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
64,86,00041,54,200
RTO
6,77,6005,66,675
Insurance
2,81,5691,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,0361,05,755
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

Cons

Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

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