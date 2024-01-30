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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Toyota Camry

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover evoque Camry
BrandLand RoverToyota
Price₹ 64.86 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Autobiography Petrol
₹64.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
NoPermanent magnet synchronous
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
230 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll barDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll barMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
4371 mm4920 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm2825 mm
Height
1649 mm1455 mm
Width
1996 mm1840 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
149
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Deep Garnet/Ebony-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderAudio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Deep Garnet/Ebony-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,45,66955,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
64,86,00048,50,000
RTO
6,77,6004,95,330
Insurance
2,81,5691,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,0361,18,433
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

Cons

Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

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