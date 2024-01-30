In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Camry
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Charging Time
|-
|-