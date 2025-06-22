In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-