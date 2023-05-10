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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover evoque 718
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 64.86 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage10.6 to 12,82 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Autobiography Petrol
₹64.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left Side View
Dashboard
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82 kmpl13.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Max Speed
230 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll barMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll barMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
R19265 / 458 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Length
4371 mm4379
Wheelbase
2681 mm2475
Height
1649 mm1295
Width
1996 mm1801
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
146+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesOptional
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Deep Garnet/EbonySingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Deep Garnet/EbonyBlack, Agate Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,45,6691,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
64,86,0001,25,63,000
RTO
6,77,60013,10,300
Insurance
2,81,5695,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,0363,09,291
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

Cons

Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

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