In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|718
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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