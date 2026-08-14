In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and MINI Cooper JCW, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|Land Rover
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-