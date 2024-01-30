In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs V-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|V-class
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 71.1 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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