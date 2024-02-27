In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.9 to 14.7 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Range Rover Evoque vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover evoque Gla [2021-2024] Brand Land Rover Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 64.12 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 10.9 to 14.7 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1332 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4