In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Eqb
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)