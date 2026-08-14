In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-