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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs C-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover evoque C-class
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 64.86 Lakhs₹ 59.9 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage10.6 to 12,82 kmpl16.9 to 23 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Autobiography Petrol
₹64.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4OM 654
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Max Speed
230 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
R19205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll barFive-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll barFour-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
R19205 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
4371 mm4751 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm2865 mm
Height
1649 mm1437 mm
Width
1996 mm1820 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
14-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Deep Garnet/Ebony-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Deep Garnet/Ebony-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront (Cooled)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,45,66968,52,970
Ex-Showroom Price
64,86,00059,90,000
RTO
6,77,6006,28,000
Insurance
2,81,5692,34,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,0361,47,297
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

Cons

Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

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