In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs C-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|C-class
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-