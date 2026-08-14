In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Amg gla35
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|13.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-