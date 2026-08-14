In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|13.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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