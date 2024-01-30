In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-