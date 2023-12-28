Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Lexus RX

In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
S
₹64.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.71-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
213-
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
978.22-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
33
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,39,3291,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
64,12,00095,80,000
RTO
8,07,84110,12,000
Insurance
2,18,9884,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,9002,36,290

    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Select new Range Rover Sports come with faulty brake lights that allow water into the housing rendering the lights non-functional.
    Tata's Land Rover to recall 4,347 Range Rover Sports in this country over water leakage issue
    28 Dec 2023
    A glimpse of the super expensive cars seized during a drug busting operation and eventually inducted into the official fleet of Istanbul Police Department.
    Forget Dubai, Turkish police force inducts fleet of supercars seized from drug bust
    28 Dec 2023
    Range Rover Evoque 2020. (HT Auto Photo)
    Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
    13 Dec 2023
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
    Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
    View all
     