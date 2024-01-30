In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Lexus ES, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs ES Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Es
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|580 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|74.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)