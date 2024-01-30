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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Lexus ES

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Lexus ES, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover evoque Es
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 64.86 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Autobiography Petrol
₹64.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm338 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1997 cc2487 cc
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Max Speed
230 kmph200 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
R19 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll barMulti Link
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll barMcpherson Stru
Rear Tyres
R19 235/45R2
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Length
4371 mm5145 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm2950 mm
Height
1649 mm1575 mm
Width
1996 mm1920 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesPanaromic
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesYes
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
1417 Speakers, Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Deep Garnet/Ebony-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Deep Garnet/Ebony-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,45,6691,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
64,86,00089,99,000
RTO
6,77,6009,53,900
Insurance
2,81,5693,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,0362,22,072
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

Cons

Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

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