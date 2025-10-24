In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-