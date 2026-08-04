In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 -641 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)