In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs 911 GT3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|911 gt3
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|5.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-