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Land Rover Range Rover vs Nissan GT-R

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover Gt-r
BrandLand RoverNissan
Price₹ 2.4 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.7 to 13.16 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
₹2.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Land Rover Range Rover Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Right View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
346 bhp @ 4000 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Petrol
Engine Type
D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.77 metres6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22255 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres74 litres
Length
5252 mm4710 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm110 mm
Wheelbase
3197 mm2780 mm
Height
1870 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
2569 kg1752 kg
Width
2209 mm1895 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin AntennaYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split -
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchIndividual
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,11,4502,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,40,00,0002,12,40,272
RTO
30,54,00021,78,027
Insurance
9,56,9508,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,02,0755,21,642
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

Cons

ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

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