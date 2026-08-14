In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs S-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|S-coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.6 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|7.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-