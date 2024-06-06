HT Auto
Land Rover Range Rover vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SE 3.0 Petrol and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.62 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.39 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Range948 km/charge-
Mileage8.62 to 13.16 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
SE 3.0 Petrol
₹2.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.53 kmpl8.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
P400 Ingenium Turbocharged I6 Petrol + MHEV4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Driving Range
948 Km765
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
242 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.48 metres6.26
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 50 R21285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 50 R21325 / 40 R22
Length
5052 mm5205
Ground Clearance
219 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm3135
Height
1870 mm1838
Kerb Weight
2454 kg2785
Width
2209 mm2030
Bootspace
1050 litres520
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres90
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
DigitalElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,72,82,7932,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,38,87,0002,43,10,000
RTO
24,42,70024,85,000
Insurance
9,52,5939,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,86,4135,96,765
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader
Cons
ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

