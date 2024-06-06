In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SE 3.0 Petrol and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.62 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Maybach gls [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.39 Cr
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|Range
|948 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|8.62 to 13.16 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-