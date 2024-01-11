Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, ...Read More

Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
SE 3.0 Diesel
₹2.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
346 bhp @ 4000 rpm639 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 Diesel + MHEVM177 Biturbo V8
Driving Range
1053 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds2.9 seconds
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 Kmph316 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,78,79,9683,76,58,512
Ex-Showroom Price
2,38,87,0003,30,00,000
RTO
30,39,87533,54,000
Insurance
9,52,59313,04,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,99,2498,09,428

