In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs 2.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SE 3.0 Diesel and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine.
Range Rover: 2997 cc engine, 13.16 kmpl mileage.
AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
