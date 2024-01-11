In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, In 2024 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs 2.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SE 3.0 Diesel and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. Range Rover: 2997 cc engine, 13.16 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less