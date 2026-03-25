In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs AMG GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Amg gt
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.64 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-