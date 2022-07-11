HT Auto
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
3.0 Vogue Petrol
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG E63
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
S 4MATIC Plus
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
980.72569
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm850 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.438.62
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm604 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
OptionalAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,96,0171,94,41,514
Ex-Showroom Price
2,10,82,0001,70,00,000
RTO
21,19,50117,54,000
Insurance
6,81,0836,87,014
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,13,3404,17,873
