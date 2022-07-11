HT Auto
Land Rover Range Rover vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
3.0 Vogue Petrol
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
980.72-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm700 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.43-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm469 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Optional-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,96,0172,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
2,10,82,0002,35,00,000
RTO
21,19,50124,04,000
Insurance
6,81,0839,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,13,3405,76,942
