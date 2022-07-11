Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|3.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|980.72
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|700 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|9.43
|-
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|469 bhp
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine
|2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Optional
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,42,96,017
|₹2,68,42,169
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,10,82,000
|₹2,35,00,000
|RTO
|₹21,19,501
|₹24,04,000
|Insurance
|₹6,81,083
|₹9,37,669
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,13,340
|₹5,76,942