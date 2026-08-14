In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel, Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs AMG S 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Amg s 63
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|Range
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|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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