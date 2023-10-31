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Land Rover Range Rover vs Maserati Quattroporte

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Quattroporte Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover Quattroporte
BrandLand RoverMaserati
Price₹ 2.4 Cr₹ 1.8 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.7 to 13.16 kmpl8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2979 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
₹2.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Right View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl9.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
346 bhp @ 4000 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Petrol
Engine Type
D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEVF160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds5.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 kmph270 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.77 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseAluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseFive-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22285 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres80 litres
Length
5252 mm5262 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm-
Wheelbase
3197 mm3171 mm
Height
1870 mm1481 mm
Kerb Weight
2569 kg1980 kg
Width
2209 mm1948 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin AntennaYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicElectro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesOptional
High-beam Assist
YesOptional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesOptional
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split -
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,11,4501,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,40,00,0001,80,00,000
RTO
30,54,0000
Insurance
9,56,9500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,02,0753,86,890
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

Cons

ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

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Latest Car & Bike News

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