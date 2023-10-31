In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-