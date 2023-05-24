In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover and Lexus LC 500h, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel, Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs LC 500h Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Lc 500h
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|1214
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-