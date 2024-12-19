In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel, Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
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|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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