In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|Xc90
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|12.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-