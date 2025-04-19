In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|S90
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4