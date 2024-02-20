In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)