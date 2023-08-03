In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|19.28 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-