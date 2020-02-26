HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Velar vs Vellfire

Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Toyota Vellfire

Filters
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5000 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Driving Range
1079 Km948
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
217 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,74,5831,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,00089,90,000
RTO
9,84,0008,99,030
Insurance
3,90,0833,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,29,4382,19,016
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfire
null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender
1997.0 to 2996.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic76.57 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs Defender
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfire
null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type
1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs F-Type

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details