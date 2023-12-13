Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl10.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine3.0 L Turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds-
Driving Range
1246 Km806.25
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07,0831,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,0001,34,57,000
RTO
12,16,50013,99,700
Insurance
3,90,0835,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,34,4353,31,169

