In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs Cayenne Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|Cayenne
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6