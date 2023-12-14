Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl13.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engineMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds-
Driving Range
1246 Km729.54
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07,0831,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,0001,25,63,000
RTO
12,16,50013,10,300
Insurance
3,90,0835,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,34,4353,09,291

