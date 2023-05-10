In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar
|718
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4