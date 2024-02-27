Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Range Rover Velar vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar Gls [2020-2024]
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 93 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage13.1 to 15.2 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl12.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engineOM656 Turbocharged I6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds-
Driving Range
1246 Km1125
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07,0831,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,0001,08,90,000
RTO
12,16,50014,15,250
Insurance
3,90,0834,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,34,4352,74,200
Expert Rating
-

