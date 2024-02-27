In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Range Rover Velar vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar Gls [2020-2024] Brand Land Rover Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 93 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6